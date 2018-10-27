Episode 5c Lt. Col. Orb Greenwall

Episode 5 is an interview with Orb Greenwald an Olympic level pentathlete, a swim coach for the USAF special forces selection course. This interview is just weeks after his wife Cordy passed away. Coach Greenwald talks about his failures, grief, being a warrior, and developing grit through setting goals and staying active.



