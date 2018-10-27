The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 4 Maj Alea Nadeem

Episode 4 features Maj Alea Nadeem who was kidnapped as a child and held against her will in Iraq. She eventually was able to get back to the US. As an adult, she joined the USAF and has a unique perspective on freedom and resilience.



The Blue Grit Podcast features conversations with current and former military leaders, mental health experts, elite athletes, veterans and other individuals who have overcome significant adversity. Each podcast will highlight tactics, techniques and procedures guests used to overcome profound challenges and how those TTPs may be employed to help current Airmen deal with their struggles. As a corollary, podcast will increase awareness of psychological health and assist in de-stigmatizing mental illness, normalize Airmen’s own struggles and internalize the message of hope and recovery.