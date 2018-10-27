Trident Juncture is a multinational NATO exercise that enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with Allied and partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2018 11:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54377
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106158488.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|STORÅS, NO
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trident Juncture 18- Norway- Radio, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT