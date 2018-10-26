(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10.26.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit participated in Carrier Strike Group 4 Composite Training Unit Exercise aboard USS Kearsarge, October 25th. This is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the combined Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations at sea and project power ashore through joint-planning and execution of challenging and realistic scenarios.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1962,
    An 11,000-strong 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade left Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton by sea for the Caribbean during the Cuban Missile Crisis. One week earlier, the entire 189,000-strong Marine Corps had been put on alert with elements of the 1st and 2nd Marine Divisions being sent to Guantanamo Bay to reinforce the defense of the U.S. Naval Base there. Other 2nd Marine Division units and squadrons from five Marine Aircraft Groups were deployed to Key West, Florida, or in Caribbean waters during the infamous Cold War crisis.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

