U.S. Marines with 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division participate in Trident Juncture 18 in Norway. Trident Juncture is a multinational NATO exercise that enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with Allied and partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2018 07:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54364
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106154137.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|STORåS, NO
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trident Juncture 18- 2nd Marine Division- Radio, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT