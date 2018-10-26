(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Trident Juncture 18- 2nd Marine Division- Radio

    Trident Juncture 18- 2nd Marine Division- Radio

    STORåS, NORWAY

    10.26.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division participate in Trident Juncture 18 in Norway. Trident Juncture is a multinational NATO exercise that enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with Allied and partner nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2018
    Date Posted: 10.26.2018 07:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54364
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106154137.mp3
    Length: 00:01:33
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: STORåS, NO
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trident Juncture 18- 2nd Marine Division- Radio, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Norway
    #2nd Marine Division
    #2nd Tank Battalion
    tridentjuncture18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT