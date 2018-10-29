On this Pacific Pulse, COLA rates around Japan are set to change, and Airmen are helping out in Indonesia with disaster relief.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2018 23:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54346
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106153243.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 29 October 2018, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT