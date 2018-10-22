(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Daegu-Pacific Update-Domestic violence (RAW)

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    10.22.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Insun Chang 

    AFN Daegu

    Knowing the signs of domestic violence is something that we must always be aware of. The USAG Daegu family advocacy program and garrison command team are there to help. Army Sergeant Jesse Pilgrim takes us to Camp Walker where events for domestic violence awareness month are underway.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Daegu-Pacific Update-Domestic violence (RAW), by PFC Insun Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

