    AFN Daegu-Pacific Update-2018 Pohang Marine Corps Culture Festival (RAW)

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    10.20.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Insun Chang 

    AFN Daegu

    The bond between the ROK and U-S Marines has spanned decades. One Korean city has decided to celebrate this unique bond every year. MC2 Charlotte Oliver takes us to Pohang South Korea for the 2nd annual Marine Corps festival.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2018
    Date Posted: 10.26.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Daegu-Pacific Update-2018 Pohang Marine Corps Culture Festival (RAW), by PFC Insun Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

