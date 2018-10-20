The bond between the ROK and U-S Marines has spanned decades. One Korean city has decided to celebrate this unique bond every year. MC2 Charlotte Oliver takes us to Pohang South Korea for the 2nd annual Marine Corps festival.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2018 00:57
|Location:
|27, KR
This work, AFN Daegu-Pacific Update-2018 Pohang Marine Corps Culture Festival (RAW), by PFC Insun Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
