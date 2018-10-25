Today's stories: An associate's degree from the Community College of the Air Force is no longer required for promotions; and It's getting down to the wire as airmen have less than 70 days to decide whether they want to opt in to the blended retirement system.
|10.25.2018
|10.25.2018 15:52
|Newscasts
|54336
|1810/DOD_106152189.mp3
|00:01:00
|2018
|Blues
|US
|2
|0
|0
|17
This work, Air Force Radio News 2018 October 26 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
