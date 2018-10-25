(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 2018 October 26 B

    Air Force Radio News 2018 October 26 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: An associate's degree from the Community College of the Air Force is no longer required for promotions; and It's getting down to the wire as airmen have less than 70 days to decide whether they want to opt in to the blended retirement system.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2018
    Date Posted: 10.25.2018 15:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54336
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106152189.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 2018 October 26 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    promotion
    retirement
    associates degree
    ccaf
    brs
    blended retirement system

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT