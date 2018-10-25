(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 2018 October 26 A

    Air Force Radio News 2018 October 26 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: For the first time, fuel cell technology was used in a Hawaii National Guard exercise as part of a training event with Indonesian forces; and Ramstein Air Base, Germany just got its largest shipment of munitions since 1999.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2018
    Date Posted: 10.25.2018 15:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54333
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106152183.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 2018 October 26 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    guard
    indonesia
    fuel
    hawaii national guard
    ammo
    munitions
    hawaii
    ramstein
    exercise
    national guard
    munition
    indonesian
    fuel cell
    ramstein air base germany
    fuel cell technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT