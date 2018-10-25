(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force alongside members of the Royal New Zealand Army recently wrapped-up Exercise Joint Assault Signals Company Black at various locations in New Zealand. The exercise helped to strengthen the two nation's partnership by exchanging training techniques and sharing operational knowledge.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines and Sailors at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, are currently hosting U.S. Airmen for joint warfighter training to provide maintenance and operations support personnel the opportunity to prepare for working in a joint-service deployed environment. This type of training is critical to integrating into the multi-domain operations currently taking place around the globe.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1983,
    Marines with what is now the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit landed in Grenada to rescue approximately 800 college students held hostage on the eastern Caribbean island.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2018
    Date Posted: 10.25.2018 16:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54327
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106151490.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Miramar
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    Exercise
    Training
    22nd MEU
    Marine Expeditionary Force
    III MEF
    Grenada
    3rd MEF
    Royal New Zealand Army
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Exercise Joint Assault Signal Company Black

