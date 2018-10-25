Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force alongside members of the Royal New Zealand Army recently wrapped-up Exercise Joint Assault Signals Company Black at various locations in New Zealand. The exercise helped to strengthen the two nation's partnership by exchanging training techniques and sharing operational knowledge.



Also in the Corps,

Marines and Sailors at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, are currently hosting U.S. Airmen for joint warfighter training to provide maintenance and operations support personnel the opportunity to prepare for working in a joint-service deployed environment. This type of training is critical to integrating into the multi-domain operations currently taking place around the globe.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1983,

Marines with what is now the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit landed in Grenada to rescue approximately 800 college students held hostage on the eastern Caribbean island.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.