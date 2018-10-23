Date Taken: 10.23.2018 Date Posted: 10.24.2018 08:22 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54297 Filename: 1810/DOD_106144581.mp3 Length: 02:00:15 Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Vice President Pence Delivers Remarks at the National Space Council Meeting, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.