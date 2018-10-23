(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 23 October 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 23 October 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Relief efforts are ongoing after the earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia last month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2018
    Date Posted: 10.23.2018 13:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54296
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106144532.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 23 October 2018 A, by SrA Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pacaf
    air national guard
    international
    indonesia
    tsunami
    pacific command
    symposium
    integration
    disaster
    earthquake
    partnership
    relief
    air power
    natural disaster
    air transport
    indo pacific region
    colombo symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT