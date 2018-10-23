Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 recently worked alongside U.S. Army soldiers from 3rd Regiment, 7th Field Artillery Battalion for Operation Steel Crucible, which concluded October 17th at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The exercise helped the participants become more familiar with their aircraft and equipment, as well as to refine their logistical capabilities in support of artillery units on the ground.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit recently trained alongside Italian Naval troops in Italy for exercise Mare Aperto, which was designed to improve combined combat capability and strengthen relationships between the U.S and Italy.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1983,

220 U.S. Marines, 18 Sailors, and 3 soldiers were killed in a terrorist bombing while on a peacekeeping assignment in Beirut, Lebanon. This was the highest loss of life in a single day for Marines since D-Day Iwo Jima in 1945. May their sacrifices never be forgotten.



