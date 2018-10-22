(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 22 October 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Squadrons around the Air Force are starting to see the benefit of the new Squadron Innovation Fund announced by Chief of Staff General David Goldfein in February.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2018
    Date Posted: 10.22.2018 15:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54276
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106141818.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 October 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS

    Chief of Staff
    Innovation
    afrn
    Innovation Fund
    innovation innovationfund chiefofstaff generalgolfein afrn
    General Golfein

