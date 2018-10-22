(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 22 October 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 22 October 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories:
    Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson recently issued new guidance to the Air Force's Voting Assistance Program.
    Also, the Hatch Act is a regulation that prohibits federal employees from engaging in certain political activities. While the Air Force recognizes service member's rights to support issues and candidates of their choice, there are still specific rules governing those rights.

    Election
    Voting
    SECAF
    Voting Assistance Program
    Hatch Act
    AFRN

