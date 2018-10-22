(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific recently participated in Exercise Constant Vigilance at Camp Kinser in Okinawa, Japan. The exercise helps to increase the overall emergency response and security readiness of the installation's Marines, sailors and civilians.

    Also in the news,
    Marine veterans from the first ever Special Basic Class at The Basic School recently assembled at Marine Corps Base Quantico for a final reunion. The first Special Basic Class graduated in October of 1950 and consisted of 360 junior officers from the Marine Corps Reserve. Some had served as enlisted men in World War II, but most had never served as officers on active duty. Veterans from this class were some of the first to fight in the Korean War. Three members of the class were awarded the Navy Cross and 12 received the Silver Star. Throughout the reunion, the class and their families toured MCB Quantico and the National Museum of the Marine Corps, as well the Pentagon where they met the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2018
    Date Posted: 10.22.2018
    Category: Newscasts
