(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Podcast with Sgt. Maj. (RET) Kyle Lamb

    Podcast with Sgt. Maj. (RET) Kyle Lamb

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Attention all weapon and ammunition enthusiasts:

    Here are two hours of insight into the master ballistician skills and leadership of the United States Army Marksmanship Unit's Chief Ballistician, Mr. Troy Lawton, and the unit commander, Lt. Col. Trey Lawrence.

    Listen as they discuss future advancements in small arms, ammunition, and marksmanship competitions from the past and present.

    This two hour interview is hosted by Sgt. Maj. (RET) Kyle Lamb, who spent 21 years in the military, 19 of which was in Special Operations and over 15 years of that in Special Mission Units. Early in his career, Kyle was fighting in the streets of Mogadishu, Somalia - the 1993 fight that would inspire the book and movie Black Hawk Down.

    You do not want to miss this excellent podcast and interview about the Home of Champions!


    **Podcast was conducted by Viking Tactics. You can find more from them on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/VikingTactics/videos or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Viking-Tactics-Inc-170871879632771/?ref=br_tf

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2018
    Date Posted: 10.19.2018 11:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54257
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106135331.mp3
    Length: 01:38:30
    Genre firearms; ballistics
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Podcast with Sgt. Maj. (RET) Kyle Lamb, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    firearms
    Fort Benning
    ammunition
    marksmanship
    Army
    warfighter
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    ballistics
    AMU
    lethality
    competitive shooting
    shooting sports
    Army marksmanship
    Troy Lawton
    Trey Lawrence
    Kyle Lamb
    ballistics testing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT