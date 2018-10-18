Podcast with Sgt. Maj. (RET) Kyle Lamb

Here are two hours of insight into the master ballistician skills and leadership of the United States Army Marksmanship Unit's Chief Ballistician, Mr. Troy Lawton, and the unit commander, Lt. Col. Trey Lawrence.



Listen as they discuss future advancements in small arms, ammunition, and marksmanship competitions from the past and present.



This two hour interview is hosted by Sgt. Maj. (RET) Kyle Lamb, who spent 21 years in the military, 19 of which was in Special Operations and over 15 years of that in Special Mission Units. Early in his career, Kyle was fighting in the streets of Mogadishu, Somalia - the 1993 fight that would inspire the book and movie Black Hawk Down.



**Podcast was conducted by Viking Tactics. You can find more from them on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/VikingTactics/videos or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Viking-Tactics-Inc-170871879632771/?ref=br_tf