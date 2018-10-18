Today's Stories: Phase 2 in the recovery of Hurricane Michael is underway at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
It's that time of year; flu season is upon us.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2018 14:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54250
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106132450.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 18 October 2018 A, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT