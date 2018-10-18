USAF podcast on developing grit and resilience.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2018 11:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54245
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106131899.mp3
|Length:
|01:08:54
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, The Blue Grit Podcast Episode 2 Dr. (Ret Lt Col) Hector Acosta, by Maj. Anna Fedotova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT