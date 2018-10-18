Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit secure an airfield at Keflavik Air Base during a training exercise in Iceland. Trident Juncture training in Iceland promotes key elements of preparing Marines to conduct follow-on training in Norway in the later part of the exercise.
This work, Trident Juncture 2018 - Air Assault Training - Radio, by A1C Deven Schultz
