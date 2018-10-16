Trident Juncture 18 - Battle of the Atlantic

Icelandic Coast Guard hosts a ceremony to commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic, the longest continuous military battle in World War II, aboard the Icelandic Coast Guard Vessel Thor, in Faxa Bay, Reykjavik, Iceland, Oct. 16, 2018. By commemorating the 75th anniversary of the turning point in 1943, the participants paid homage to over 100,000 people who lost their lives during the Battle of Atlantic.