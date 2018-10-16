(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trident Juncture 18 - Battle of the Atlantic

    Trident Juncture 18 - Battle of the Atlantic

    REYKJAVIK, ICELAND

    10.16.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Deven Schultz 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    Icelandic Coast Guard hosts a ceremony to commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic, the longest continuous military battle in World War II, aboard the Icelandic Coast Guard Vessel Thor, in Faxa Bay, Reykjavik, Iceland, Oct. 16, 2018. By commemorating the 75th anniversary of the turning point in 1943, the participants paid homage to over 100,000 people who lost their lives during the Battle of Atlantic.

