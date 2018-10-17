Today's story: One US service member and one Ukrainian service member died in a crash near the end of exercise "Clear Sky" 2018 in Ukrain.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2018 15:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54226
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106128724.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|25
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 October 2018 A, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
