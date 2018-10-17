(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 2: Rollout! – CON-IT is Here – Daniel Parish

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Daniel Parish is the Contracting Systems Branch Chief in the Process Management Division, Air Force Materiel Command Contracting Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Parish has functional oversight over the contracting business systems and helps to ensure those systems support the nearly 4,000 contracting professionals across AFMC. In addition, he is one of the lead functional subject matter experts in the development of the new contract management system – CON-IT. Parish talks about what CON-IT is and why the Air Force needs it. He also discusses the CON-IT rollout schedule across Air Force locations, available resources and training, and future capabilities planned for CON-IT.

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Rollout!

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 2: Rollout! – CON-IT is Here – Daniel Parish, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

