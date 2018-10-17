(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 1: Speed of Relevance and Agile Contracting - Heidi Bullock

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 1: Speed of Relevance and Agile Contracting - Heidi Bullock

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this first episode of “The Contracting Experience,” podcast host, Amber Pecoraro, talks about why the Air Force Materiel Command Contracting Directorate is launching a podcast with Heidi Bullock, the contracting director. Bullock is a member of the Senior Executive Service and leads the diverse team of professionals at AFMC working to provide solutions for Air Force needs. She gives insights into her career experience in the Air Force and addresses the role contracting professionals play in "delivering performance at the speed of relevance," as outlined in the National Defense Strategy. She also talks about how agility and rapid acquisition is communicated across the Command and answers some thought provoking questions from the field!

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit an email to thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Enjoy!

    Summary of the National Defense Strategy of the United States of America: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/pubs/2018-National-Defense-Strategy-Summary.pdf

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2018
    Date Posted: 10.17.2018 11:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54216
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106128024.mp3
    Length: 00:35:13
    Year 2018
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 1: Speed of Relevance and Agile Contracting - Heidi Bullock, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    AFMC/PK
    The Contracting Experience
    Contracting Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT