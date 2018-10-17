The Contracting Experience - Episode 1: Speed of Relevance and Agile Contracting - Heidi Bullock

In this first episode of “The Contracting Experience,” podcast host, Amber Pecoraro, talks about why the Air Force Materiel Command Contracting Directorate is launching a podcast with Heidi Bullock, the contracting director. Bullock is a member of the Senior Executive Service and leads the diverse team of professionals at AFMC working to provide solutions for Air Force needs. She gives insights into her career experience in the Air Force and addresses the role contracting professionals play in "delivering performance at the speed of relevance," as outlined in the National Defense Strategy. She also talks about how agility and rapid acquisition is communicated across the Command and answers some thought provoking questions from the field!



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit an email to thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Enjoy!



Summary of the National Defense Strategy of the United States of America: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/pubs/2018-National-Defense-Strategy-Summary.pdf