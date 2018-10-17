(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.17.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit concluded Mare Aperto 2018, an annual amphibious exercise, Oct. 8-15, in various locations around the Mediterranean Sea. Throughout the exercise Marines worked alongside members of 1st Regiment San Marco Brigade, Italian Landing Force honing their skills in live fire and dynamic amphibious components. The exercise strengthens the bond between the U.S. military and the Italian military by combining procedures and techniques to work for a better partnership in the future.

    On this day in Marine Corps history,
    In 1820, the Corps' legendary leader known as the "Grand old Man of the Marine Corps", Lieutenant Colonel Archibald Henderson, became the 5th Commandant of the Marine Corps. Henderson currently holds the record of the longest serving Commandant with 38 years.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

