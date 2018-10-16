(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    A two-man U.S. Marine Corps team is currently representing the Corps at the 18th annual International Sniper Competition located in Fort Benning, Georgia. Thirty sniper teams from across the U.S. Department of Defense, civilian law enforcement, as well as foreign militaries are taking part in physical, mental and endurance events that test a range of sniper skills that include: long range marksmanship, reconnaissance and reporting abilities, and abilities to move with stealth and concealment.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing are currently participating in Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-19 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One which emphasizes the operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine air-ground task force.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1940,
    The 17th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Maj. Gen. Thomas Holcomb, issued orders to mobilize the Marine Reserve.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2018
    Date Posted: 10.16.2018 15:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54207
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106125276.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Law Enforcement
    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center
    USMC
    2nd MAW
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps Aviation
    DMA
    Fort Benning
    Defense Media Activity
    WWII
    California
    Marine Corps
    Competition
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    Marksmanship
    Training
    MAGTF
    MAWTS-1
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    International Sniper Competition
    Sniper Rifle
    Marine Reserve
    Marine Corps History
    Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    1940
    DMAMAMM
    WTI 1-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT