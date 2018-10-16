Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



A two-man U.S. Marine Corps team is currently representing the Corps at the 18th annual International Sniper Competition located in Fort Benning, Georgia. Thirty sniper teams from across the U.S. Department of Defense, civilian law enforcement, as well as foreign militaries are taking part in physical, mental and endurance events that test a range of sniper skills that include: long range marksmanship, reconnaissance and reporting abilities, and abilities to move with stealth and concealment.



Also in the Corps,

Marines from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing are currently participating in Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-19 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One which emphasizes the operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine air-ground task force.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1940,

The 17th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Maj. Gen. Thomas Holcomb, issued orders to mobilize the Marine Reserve.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.