Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division recently conducted unmanned aerial system training at Camp Lejeune. The training taught infantry Marines with 2nd Marine Division how to employ various drone systems like the RQ-11B Raven, RQ-20 Puma and the XMQ-13 Instant Eye drone, to use in potential future combat operations.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon conducted Helocast and Special Patrol Insertion and Extraction training in the East China Sea, Oct. 14. Helocasting and SPIE operations allow the recon Marines to enter and exit tactical landing zones that are inaccessible to helicopters during amphibious operations.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1940,

Major General Commandant Thomas Holcomb, 17th Commandant of the Marine Corps, issued orders to mobilize the Marine Reserve for WWII.



