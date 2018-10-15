(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division recently conducted unmanned aerial system training at Camp Lejeune. The training taught infantry Marines with 2nd Marine Division how to employ various drone systems like the RQ-11B Raven, RQ-20 Puma and the XMQ-13 Instant Eye drone, to use in potential future combat operations.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon conducted Helocast and Special Patrol Insertion and Extraction training in the East China Sea, Oct. 14. Helocasting and SPIE operations allow the recon Marines to enter and exit tactical landing zones that are inaccessible to helicopters during amphibious operations.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1940,
    Major General Commandant Thomas Holcomb, 17th Commandant of the Marine Corps, issued orders to mobilize the Marine Reserve for WWII.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2018
    Date Posted: 10.15.2018 15:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54199
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106121233.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Helocast
    31st MEU
    WWII
    Marine Corps
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Infantry
    Training
    SPIE
    2nd Marine Division
    Unmanned Aerial Systems
    East China Sea
    RQ-11B Raven
    Marine Reserve
    Marine Corps History
    Infantry Marines
    RQ-20 Puma
    Special Patrol Insertion and Extraction
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    XMQ-13 Instant Eye drone
    Amphibious Reconnaissance Platton
    Major General Commandant Thomas Holcomb
    17th Commandant of the Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT