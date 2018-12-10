(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment are currently participating in Exercise Bougainville II at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The exercise prepares Marines for service as a forward deployed force in the Pacific by training them to fight as a ground combat element in a Marine Air-Ground Task Force.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, are currently participating in exercise Red Flag-Alaska 19-1 at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. RF - A involves U.S. service members from all branches of the military, as well as troops from partner nations. The exercise provides a realistic simulated combat environment while enabling participants to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1917,
    The 1st Marine Aviation Squadron and 1st Marine Aeronautic Company were formed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; and happy 243rd birthday to the U.S. Navy!

