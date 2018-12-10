A Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England broadcasts a warning to mariners off the Northeast Coast about an impending storm Fri., Oct. 12, 2018. The storm is expected to bring heavy seas and high winds. (Coast Guard Audio)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2018 09:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54177
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106113597.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|MA, US
|Web Views:
|43
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Audio of Coast Guard posttropical storm warning broadcast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT