    Audio of Coast Guard posttropical storm warning broadcast

    Audio of Coast Guard posttropical storm warning broadcast

    MA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England broadcasts a warning to mariners off the Northeast Coast about an impending storm Fri., Oct. 12, 2018. The storm is expected to bring heavy seas and high winds. (Coast Guard Audio)

    TAGS

    Cape Cod
    USCG
    storm
    New England
    broadcast
    warning
    Michael
    posttropical

