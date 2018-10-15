(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: October 15, 2018

    JAPAN

    10.12.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    On this Pacific Pulse Kamandag II come to a close in the Philippines, Exercise Arctic Anvil begins in Alaska and in the Philippine Sea the USS Ronald Reagan Strike Group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) participate in a cooperative deployment.

