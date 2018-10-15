On this Pacific Pulse Kamandag II come to a close in the Philippines, Exercise Arctic Anvil begins in Alaska and in the Philippine Sea the USS Ronald Reagan Strike Group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) participate in a cooperative deployment.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2018 21:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54148
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106112719.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: October 15, 2018, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
