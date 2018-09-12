(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: September 12, 2018

    JAPAN

    09.12.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force trains with U.S. Soldiers in Japan as a part of Orient Shield and in Washington as a part of Exercise Rising Thunder and U.S. Air Force medical professionals are in Vietnam as a part of Pacific Angel.

    TAGS

    medical
    Pacific Angel
    Vietnam
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    Rising Thunder
    orient shield 2018

