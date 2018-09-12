On this Pacific Pulse the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force trains with U.S. Soldiers in Japan as a part of Orient Shield and in Washington as a part of Exercise Rising Thunder and U.S. Air Force medical professionals are in Vietnam as a part of Pacific Angel.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2018 21:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54146
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106112717.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: September 12, 2018, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS
