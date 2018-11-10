(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon conducted Special Patrol Insertion and Extraction training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp Oct. 11, in the Pacific. The training allows Marines to hone their skills to enter and exit tactical landing zones inaccessible to helicopters during amphibious operations.The 31st MEU is the only continuously forward-deployed MEU that provides a flexible force ready to perform military operations around the globe.

    Also in the News,
    Marines with the Security augmentation force part of the 3rd Marine Logistics Group took part in a SAF training event Oct. 11, at Okinawa, Japan. The Marines learned valuable security skills while dealing with Oleoresin Capsicum spray obstructing their view, such as: detainee handling procedures and non-lethal weapons tactics. These skills will help Marines in future situations when they need to properly function and provide security when hindered by OC spray.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

