WIESBADEN, Germany - The U.S. Army Europe Physician Assistant of the Year is awarded to the most qualified Physician Assistant (PA) within U.S. Army Europe for every fiscal year.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2018 11:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54124
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106111057.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2018 Physician Assistant of the Year, by SPC Kelsey M VanFleet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT