    Pacific Pulse: September 20, 2018

    JAPAN

    09.20.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Maxwell Gargas 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Exercise Gema Bhakti kicks off in Indonesia, and U.S. and Indian army soldiers participate in Exercise Yudh Abhyas.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2018
    Date Posted: 10.11.2018 00:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54116
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106109555.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: September 20, 2018, by LCpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Guam
    India
    Yudh Abhyas
    Valiant shield
    Gema Bhakti
    Pacific Pulse

