Pacific Pulse: September 20, 2018

On this Pacific Pulse, Exercise Gema Bhakti kicks off in Indonesia, and U.S. and Indian army soldiers participate in Exercise Yudh Abhyas.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2018 00:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54116
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106109555.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
