    Pacific Pulse: 11 October, 2018

    JAPAN

    10.10.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse US Marines and Sailors train with their Philippine and Japanese counterparts, and Indiana National Guardsmen share their experiences during Pacific Pathways

    Date Taken: 10.10.2018
    Date Posted: 10.10.2018 21:00
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 11 October, 2018, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Marine Corps
    JGSDF
    US Navy
    USS Ashland
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    Pacific Pathways
    Kamandag
    Amphibious Rapid Deployment brigade

