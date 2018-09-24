(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: September 24, 2018

    Pacific Pulse: September 24, 2018

    JAPAN

    09.24.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2018 continues in India, and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, hosts a triathalon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2018
    Date Posted: 10.10.2018 01:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54090
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106106907.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: September 24, 2018, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    Indian Army
    U.S. Army
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Valiant Shield
    Yudh Abhyas 2018

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT