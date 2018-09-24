Date Taken: 09.24.2018 Date Posted: 10.10.2018 01:54 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54090 Filename: 1810/DOD_106106907.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Location: JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Pulse: September 24, 2018, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.