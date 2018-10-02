On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. soldiers participate in a cultural exchange in India, and Marines conduct tactical marksmanship training.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2018 20:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54086
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106106903.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: October 2, 2018, by LCpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT