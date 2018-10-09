(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 09 October 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, evacuates in preparation for Hurricane Michael. Also, Airmen out of Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, deliver humanitarian assistance to Indonesia following recent natural disasters.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 09 October 2018 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indonesia
    Guam
    Tsunami
    Tropical Storm
    Florida
    Earthquake
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Anderson AFB
    Tyndall
    AFRN
    Hurricane Michael

    • LEAVE A COMMENT