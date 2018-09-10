Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



San Francisco Fleet Week successfully concluded Oct. 8, in California. U.S. Marines and sailors attached to Task Force San Francisco spent the week talking to the local community and showcasing what the Marine Corps and Navy have to offer. Throughout the week, local first respondents and Marines got the opportunity to work together to better prepare for potential humanitarian assistance or disaster relief efforts.



Also in the Pacific,

U.S. Marines with the 31st MEU and sailors with the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp recently concluded their regularly-schedule patrol of the Indo-Pacific region Oct. 7th from Singapore. The 31st MEU is a flexible force, quick response team, and capable of performing military operations around the globe, and is the only continuously forward-deployed MEU.



Also in the Corps,

In honor of the first African American Marine Aviator, Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen, the U.S. Navy christened the newest guided-missile destroyer Oct. 6th at Pascagoula, Mississippi. Petersen conducted 350 combat missions and served during the Korean War in 1953 and Vietnam War in 1968. Semper fi Marine.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.