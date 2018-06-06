(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Afghan Airmen Talk About Why They Serve

    AFGHANISTAN

    06.06.2018

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nancy Kasberg  

    438th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Three Afghan Airmen thank their fathers for Father's day and talk about why they serve in the Afghan Air Force.

    The soundbites are in Dari.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan Airmen Talk About Why They Serve, by TSgt Nancy Kasberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    peace
    dari
    Afghan Air Force
    Afghanistan
    reconciliation
    why we serve

