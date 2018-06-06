Three Afghan Airmen thank their fathers for Father's day and talk about why they serve in the Afghan Air Force.
The soundbites are in Dari.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2018 05:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54066
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106099869.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Afghan Airmen Talk About Why They Serve, by TSgt Nancy Kasberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT