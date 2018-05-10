Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.



The 34th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Glenn M. Walters retired after 39 Years of active duty service, during a ceremony at the House of the Commandants, Marine Barracks Washington. October 4th. Walters will be replaced by General Gary L. Thomas, who previously served as the deputy commandant, will take over as the second-in-command to the Commandant of the Marine Corps.



Also in the Corps,

Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 recently redeployed to Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii from Darwin Australia after a 6 month deployment as part of Marine Rotational Force Darwin. The “Red Dragons” launched two waves of MV-22 Ospreys and utilized a combination of land and midair refueling techniques in order to complete their 5,300 nautical mile transpacific journey. The trans-Pacific flights conducted by VMM-268 have shrunk the theater significantly, allowing the Marine Corps to streamline combat force in the western Pacific from Hawaii in a matter of days.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.