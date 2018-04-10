(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chievres Interviews

    Chievres Interviews

    BELGIUM

    10.04.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Nicholas Crisp 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Chièvres PERSONNEL AIRDROP - Airmen from the 424th Air Base Squadron are hosting the first personnel airdrop at SHAPE Airfield on Chièvres in 51 years today. As a geographically separated unit of Ramstein's 86th Airlift Wing, the mission of the 424th is to provide world-class/no-fail airfield operations support for SACEUR, SHAPE and NATO. C-130Js from the 37th AS will execute the mission, which will be controlled by the 435th CRS. PA is providing photojournalist and broadcast support.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2018
    Date Posted: 10.05.2018 10:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54055
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106096948.mp3
    Length: 00:07:51
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chievres Interviews, by SrA Nicholas Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    audio only

