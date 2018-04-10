Chievres Interviews

Chièvres PERSONNEL AIRDROP - Airmen from the 424th Air Base Squadron are hosting the first personnel airdrop at SHAPE Airfield on Chièvres in 51 years today. As a geographically separated unit of Ramstein's 86th Airlift Wing, the mission of the 424th is to provide world-class/no-fail airfield operations support for SACEUR, SHAPE and NATO. C-130Js from the 37th AS will execute the mission, which will be controlled by the 435th CRS. PA is providing photojournalist and broadcast support.