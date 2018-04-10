(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity recently conducted systems operability testing aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in support of 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit operations. The 11th MEU is a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine air-ground task force capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response and limited contingency operations, to include enabling the introduction of follow-on forces and designated special operations.
    Also in the Corps,
    A birthday celebration was held for retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on Oct. 2, 2018. Williams enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve in 1943 and retired after approximately 17 years of service. Semper Fidelis and thank you for your service.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2018
    Date Posted: 10.05.2018 13:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54047
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106095194.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    Marine air ground task force
    New Orleans
    Medal of Honor
    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    Recipient
    Chief Warrant Officer
    Marine Corps
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    World War II
    Marines
    Readiness
    Celebration
    Training
    Semper Fidelis
    Hershel "Woody" Williams
    MCTSSA
    DMAMAMM
    CWO 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT