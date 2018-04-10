Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.



Marines with the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity recently conducted systems operability testing aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in support of 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit operations. The 11th MEU is a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine air-ground task force capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response and limited contingency operations, to include enabling the introduction of follow-on forces and designated special operations.

Also in the Corps,

A birthday celebration was held for retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on Oct. 2, 2018. Williams enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve in 1943 and retired after approximately 17 years of service. Semper Fidelis and thank you for your service.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.