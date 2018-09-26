(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Get Connected Radio Spot

    Get Connected Radio Spot

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.26.2018

    Audio by Airman Matthew Seefeldt 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    30 second radio spot for the Kaduna Connect App.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2018
    Date Posted: 10.03.2018 23:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54022
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106092646.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2018
    Genre Commercial
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get Connected Radio Spot, by Amn Matthew Seefeldt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena
    Weather
    Camp
    Base
    Okinawa
    Pacific
    Air
    Shields
    Update
    Power
    Foster
    Connect
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    App
    Outage

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT