Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.



Marines with the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station, Camp Pendleton, conducted downed aircraft simulation training, October 1st. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting team supports airfield operations at forward-operating bases and installations with fire suppression and extinguishment, extrication and rescue, and basic emergency medical services.



Also in the Corps,

The Marine Corps recently released MARADMIN 1650.18 announcing the Marine Corps Manpower, Personnel, and Administration Awards Program. This award program recognizes individual Marines, civilian personnel, and a personnel administration center within the total force who have made significant contributions to the administrative community and dedication to mission readiness.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil. October is National Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness month. Know the warning signs and protect your fellow Marines.