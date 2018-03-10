(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station, Camp Pendleton, conducted downed aircraft simulation training, October 1st. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting team supports airfield operations at forward-operating bases and installations with fire suppression and extinguishment, extrication and rescue, and basic emergency medical services.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Marine Corps recently released MARADMIN 1650.18 announcing the Marine Corps Manpower, Personnel, and Administration Awards Program. This award program recognizes individual Marines, civilian personnel, and a personnel administration center within the total force who have made significant contributions to the administrative community and dedication to mission readiness.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil. October is National Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness month. Know the warning signs and protect your fellow Marines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2018
    Date Posted: 10.03.2018 15:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54012
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106091130.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Administration
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    ARFF
    MARADMIN
    MCAS Camp Pendleton
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM
    MARADMIN 1650.18
    National Domestic Violence Prevention and awareness month

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT