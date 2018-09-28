(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Daegu Afternoon Buzz

    AFN Daegu Afternoon Buzz

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Dentral Griffin 

    AFN Daegu

    "DJ Griff," or Army Sergeant Dentral Griffin informs Service Members about the importance of the AFN Pacific cellphone application and all of the information it provides.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2018
    Date Posted: 10.02.2018 20:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2018
