    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team Central Command recently conducted an embassy engagement exercise with the Regional Security Office staff at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt. The exercise provided an opportunity to review procedures and increase interoperability with the RSO staff and fellow Marines assigned to the Marine Security Guard Detachment.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, kicked off their deployment to Norway, October 1st. These Marines will be replacing Marines from the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, who just wrapped up their 6 month deployment in the region, sharpening the Marine Corps' cold weather capabilities.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1918,
    U.S. Marines along with the US Army 2nd and 36th Infantry divisions teamed up with French forces to fight against the Imperial German Empire at the battle of Blant Monc Ridge.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2018
    Date Posted: 10.02.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    3rd Battalion
    Egypt
    WWI
    Norway
    history
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    8th Marine Regiment
    Cairo
    1918
    DMAMAMM
    October 1st
    Embassy Engagement Exercise
    battle of Blant Monc Ridge

