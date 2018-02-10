Marine Minute

Marines with the Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team Central Command recently conducted an embassy engagement exercise with the Regional Security Office staff at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt. The exercise provided an opportunity to review procedures and increase interoperability with the RSO staff and fellow Marines assigned to the Marine Security Guard Detachment.



Marines with the 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, kicked off their deployment to Norway, October 1st. These Marines will be replacing Marines from the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, who just wrapped up their 6 month deployment in the region, sharpening the Marine Corps' cold weather capabilities.



U.S. Marines along with the US Army 2nd and 36th Infantry divisions teamed up with French forces to fight against the Imperial German Empire at the battle of Blant Monc Ridge.



