(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Kunsan Radio Spot - Grill Safe

    AFN Kunsan Radio Spot - Grill Safe

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield and Spc. Tomarius Roberts

    AFN Kunsan

    Radio spot that talks about the importance of fire safety.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2018
    Date Posted: 10.02.2018 02:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53982
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106085331.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Spot - Grill Safe, by SSgt Kaleb Mayfield and SPC Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fire
    grill
    radio spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT