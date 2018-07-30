The Kunsan AB dining facility fuels the men and women accomplishing the mission day-in and day-out.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2018 02:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53979
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106085325.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - Dining Facility, by SrA Susan Lee and SPC Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT